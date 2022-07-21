Livo acquired by Lentesplus

Eyecare specialist Lentesplus has announced it has acquired Brazilian eyewear brand Livo.

As part of the acquisition, Lentesplus will convert to Livo in Colombia, Mexico, Chile and Argentina, bringing the brand to the rest of the Latin American region.

It builds on Lentesplus’ mission to democratise and facilitate access to visual healthcare, a market it said is expected to grow to 15 billion dollars by 2027.

Through Livo, the company is looking to accelerate its glasses and omnichannel strategy, which will be its main focus of growth in the foreseeable future and includes plans to open 600 stores in the next four years.

It follows the recent acquisition of contact lens label Newlentes by Lentesplus, which the company said doubled its addressable market and Brazilian sales.

Livo currently operates 12 stores in Latin America and is set to expand its retail footprint through the acquisition into main Latin American markets over the next four years.

CEO of Livo, Caco Bartsch, said in a release that the partnership will ensure Livo’s legacy will grow in Brazil and other areas.