LK Bennett launches repair service with The Seam

London-based womenswear retailer LK Bennett has revealed a new partnership with The Seam, which will allow its customers to access the repair and transformation platform’s services for their own products.

Through the new deal, customers will be able to utilise The Seam’s repair service, basic and complex alterations and bespoke “reimaginings” for clothing, footwear, handbags and jewellery.

In a release, Darren Topp, LK Bennett’s CEO, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with The Seam and providing our customers with a means to get even more wear out of their much-loved LKB pieces.

“As a company we are continually looking for ways to invest in planet-friendly practices that also offer practical style solutions to our customers, and this partnership is a great example of that.”

The new partnership comes as LK Bennett continues to champion its efforts in sustainability, having also just been awarded Positive Luxury’s Butterfly Mark accreditation, which recognises the retailer for its ESG performance rating of 52 percent.

The brand has made a point of onboarding circular economy principles through similar third-party deals, including with that of Thrift+, which powers LK Bennett’s clothing donation service.

The retailer also hosts its own rental platform, LK Borrowed, which it launched in 2021 and offers users the ability to rent two products at a time.