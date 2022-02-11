Loewe Foundation reveals 2022 Craft Prize finalists

The Loewe Foundation, a private cultural organisation linked to luxury fashion house Loewe, has revealed the 30 finalists up for its 2022 Craft Prize.

The selection stems from over 3,100 submissions from 116 countries and regions globally, with the foundation stating in its announcement: “We’d like to thank everyone who participated and commend the exquisite level of this year’s entries.”

The overall winner is to be announced on June 30 in Seoul, where an exhibition of all the shortlisted works will be on display at the Museum of Craft Art, scheduled to open on July 1.

Among the final creations are applied arts items, such as pottery, textiles, sculptures, glass creations and silverware, all developed by independent artists and creators who the foundation found to have portrayed “artistic intent in addition to technical proficiency”.

Loewe’s creative director Jonathan Anderson is among the 13-strong jury who have been tasked to decide on the winner of the Craft Prize. The recipient will be awarded 50,000 euros in cash to support their future work.