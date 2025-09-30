Loewe grew by +9 percent in Jonathan Anderson's final year

Madrid – Spanish brand Loewe has presented the results for its main parent company, Loewe SA, for its latest 2024 financial year. The Madrid-based fashion house, owned by the French multinational holding company LVMH, once again achieved record turnover, although it experienced a notable drop in profits. These financial statements mark the end of the brand's era under the creative direction of British designer Jonathan Anderson.

According to the numbers filed with the Mercantile Registry, first reported by Spanish business publications 'Expansión' and Cinco Días'', Loewe closed the 2024 financial year with total revenues of 885.2 million euros. This figure represents a +9.17 percent increase compared to the 810.8 million euros in revenue recorded at the close of the 2023 financial year. While this performance is positive, it reveals a significant slowdown in the company's revenue growth. As it follows a +29.48 percent increase experienced in the previous year, compared to the 626.2 million euros in turnover from 2022.

In terms of profitability, the company closed the 2024 financial year with a net profit of 157 million euros. This represents a -24.26 percent drop from the 207.3 million euros in profit recorded at the end of 2023. The previous year had seen a substantial improvement in profitability, with net profits increasing by +62.59 percent from 127.5 million euros in 2022. The 2024 profit figure therefore remains in positive growth of +23.14 percent compared to 2022.

Growth soars in United States

Delving into the Spanish brand's performance by channel, Loewe's physical retail business remained its main source of income, with total sales of 866.7 million euros (+9.8 percent). These revenues were supplemented during the year by wholesale operations, which generated 129 million euros; online sales, which accounted for 21.3 million euros; and dividends from four subsidiary companies, totalling 18.5 million euros. This latter amount is broken down into income from Manufacturas Loewe, at 8.3 million euros; Manufacturas Loewe Italia, at 1.4 million euros; Loewe Hermanos, at eight million euros; and Loewe Australia, which generated sales of 0.74 million euros.

Regarding its performance by market, the EMEA region remained the company's main source of sales, at 246.8 million euros (+18.7 percent). This was followed by sales in Asia, at 193 million euros (-13.8 percent); Japan, at 172.9 million euros (+27.6 percent); and the US, where sales soared to 85 million euros (+31.2 percent). This highlights the significant growth potential the brand continues to have in the US market.

Relaunch with Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez

Following the close of the 2024 financial year, the long-awaited and rumoured change in Loewe's creative direction was made official. British designer Jonathan Anderson announced his departure on March 17, 2025. He is headed for Dior, another major fashion house owned by the French multinational holding company LVMH. His departure was followed by the appointment of creative duo Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, founders of Proenza Schouler, as the new creative directors of Loewe. They are set to begin a new chapter at the house, with their highly anticipated debut as creative directors taking place during the upcoming Paris Fashion Week.

In summary Loewe increased its revenue by +9.17 percent in 2024, reaching 885.2 million euros, although it experienced a slowdown compared to the previous year.

Loewe's net profit dropped by -24.26 percent in 2024, standing at 157 million euros, despite sales growth.

Jonathan Anderson left his role as creative director of Loewe to take over at Dior at the end of the financial year. He was replaced by Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, founders of Proenza Schouler.