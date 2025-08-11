Lojas Renner net profit grows 28.4 percent in Q2 2025

According to a statement released late on Thursday, August 7, Lojas Renner reported a net profit of 404.5 million reais in the second quarter of 2025. This represents a 28.4 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. Revenue grew by 18.5 percent between April and June, reaching 3.65 billion reais.

Gross profit was 2.1 billion reais, a year-on-year increase of 20.4 percent. The gross retail margin increased by 0.9 percentage points, reaching 57.1 percent. This growth was mainly due to the increased share of winter items in the product mix. Apparel grew by 20 percent, with like-for-like (LFL) sales up 18.6 percent, reaching a gross margin of 58.4 percent.

“We had double the average market growth, according to the Monthly Trade Survey (PMC - IBGE) released up to May. This gain reflected the increase in transactions, resulting from the strong acceptance of the collection by customers, which benefited from the appropriate temperatures for the period versus the extreme weather conditions in the same quarter of the previous year,” the company said in the statement.

Adjusted EBITDA totalled 891 million reais, up 32.9 percent, with a margin of 24.4 percent compared to 23 percent in the same period last year.

The financial result of Realize, the company's financial services arm, was 118 million reais, compared to 34 million reais in the second quarter of 2024.

On the B3, Lojas Renner shares accumulated a 50.3 percent increase in 2025. The retail chain's market capitalisation (market cap) is 19.15 billion reais.

