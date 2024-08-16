Lolë acquires footwear brand Sanuk from Deckers

Lolë Brands has announced the acquisition of outdoor lifestyle footwear brand, Sanuk, previously a division of Deckers Brands.

"Sanuk is iconic for its disruptive spirit and loyal fanbase, and we're pleased to welcome the brand to the Lolë family. We look forward to working alongside Katie and leveraging Lolë's resources and partnerships to embark on a new stage of growth for the brand," said Todd Steele, Lolë CEO.

The company said in a release that after serving over a decade with Sanuk and bringing 20 years of industry experience, Katie Pruitt has been appointed vice president, general manager of Sanuk. Pruitt will focus on evolving the brand strategy and prioritising direct-to-consumer and wholesale customers to drive innovation and growth.

"I'm honoured to join the team at Lolë Brands. Together, we see exciting opportunities to elevate Sanuk's product offerings, disrupt the marketplace and build brand love with our growing community of Sanuk fans," added Katie Pruitt.

In the coming months, Sanuk, founded in 1997 within the surfing, action sports and outdoor community, will relocate its operations and open a new office in Los Angeles, CA.

The company added that under new ownership, Sanuk will benefit from a renewed investment to build on its core strengths, such as unique, consumer-centric products and marketing that differentiates the brand in the marketplace.