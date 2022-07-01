London’s Mayfair launches summer AR tour

London’s Mayfair shopping district has launched a new virtual platform allowing visitors to explore the destination through augmented reality (AR).

The new feature, entitled ‘In a Mayfair Fashion’, which will be available to use until September 30, 2022, provides visitors with QR codes at notable locations which, when interacted with, bring up an interactive map showing the location of eight AR experiences.

Once clicked on, visitors will be taken via their phones, or a desktop, through the history of the site, with archive images and videos detailing Mayfair’s fashion history.

Locations include the likes of Grosvenor Square, Mercato Mayfair and the Connaught Hotel, each were home to a number of historic fashion events.

The immersive tour is led by Kathryn Drysdale, the star of Netflix series ‘Bridgerton’, who has provided a voiceover for the experience.

Alongside the experience, Mayfair shops and restaurants will be offering visitors a range of offers for those taking part in the tour, including discounts and complimentary gifts.