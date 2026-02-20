Longchamp awarded B Corp certification to further its CSR strategy

French luxury leather goods company Longchamp has been awarded B Corp certification, recognising the independent, family-owned business' long-standing commitment to responsible craftsmanship, governance and measurable impact.

The B Corp certification showcases that a company has met high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and legal accountability. The rigorous process evaluated more than 300 criteria across design, production, sourcing, HR and governance within Longchamp’s workshops, headquarters and points of sale.

Adrien Cassegrain, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and transformation director at Longchamp, said in a statement: “B Corp certification gives us a clear and independent framework to transform our convictions into concrete and measurable actions. It is the visible manifestation of a commitment that has always been present at Longchamp.

“This recognition underlines our efforts and, at the same time, commits us to continuous progress in systematically factoring CSR considerations into our decisions and their long-term impact.”

Longchamp reveals that the B Corp certification is part of the company’s CSR long-term vision to “materialise” its commitments, while also identifying areas of progress “to drive continuous improvement”.

Longchamp store Credits: Longchamp

Key elements of Longchamp’s CSR strategy include reducing its carbon footprint by 30 percent, as part of its 2033 Climate Strategy. In 2024, Longchamp reported a 9 percent reduction in emissions related to energy consumption compared with 2023.

The luxury French brand also places craftsmanship at the heart of its strategy, with the company being awarded Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant (Living Heritage Company) status in France, and committing to nurturing the next generation with leatherworking training through the AFEST programme. In 2025, the brand conducted 200 leather savoir-faire training sessions.

Longchamp atelier Credits: Longchamp

There is also a focus on high-quality materials and sustainability through its designs, with Longchamp adding that every piece undergoes a preparatory lifecycle analysis, taking into account the use of sustainable and traceable materials. The company is also audited via recognised certifications such as the Leather Working Group, with 100 percent of the leathers used by the brand being certified, including 88 percent Gold certified. Other initiatives include Unfold to ensure “complete transparency on traceability”.

Longchamp has also been implementing circularity into its collections since 2022 with the Re-Play line, which embodies anti-waste principles with its designs made of deadstock from the Longchamp materials library.

The brand also has an active repairs policy to ensure that its products are “designed to last”. In 2025, 80,000 products were repaired within a worldwide network of 33 repair centres. To limit its environmental impact, Longchamp has implemented a regionalisation strategy for its repair centres between Europe, the US and Asia, to limit unnecessary, energy-intensive transport.

Longchamp atelier Credits: Longchamp

Sophie Delafontaine, creative director of Longchamp, added: “Longchamp style combines movement and timelessness. Making products that last is central to our vision and our history. The fact that we are committed to sustainability inspires us to create beautiful, well-designed objects, without ever sacrificing innovation or our love of fashion, objects that appeal to free, contemporary women who are aware of the issues of our time.”

Longchamp also places personal and professional development as a priority within the company at all levels. Currently, 68 percent of managers are female, and benefits include parental support, breast cancer prevention, anti-sexism initiatives, and emergency help for victims of domestic abuse. In addition, all workers have access to skills development with regular training, including a managerial programme that was rolled out in 2025, as well as wellbeing and social dialogue initiatives.