Longchamp sales up 20 percent in 2024 to set a new record

French luxury fashion and accessories brand Longchamp has reported 20 percent revenue growth in 2024 setting a new record for the independent brand, which has been owned and run for four generations by the Cassegrain family.

Longchamp recorded growth in every region and every distribution network, with “remarkable increases” in Europe, up 33 percent, the US by 27 percent and by 93 percent in South Korea. The French brand also did well in the Middle East, where it has opened four new stores.

In 2024, Longchamp made 19 percent of its sales in France, 35 percent in the rest of Europe and the Middle East, 13 percent in the Americas, and 34 percent in Asia-Pacific. This growth enabled the creation of 800 new jobs in two years, half of them in France.

As well as success in stores, where the brand operates 354 direct-sale boutiques worldwide, Longchamp has reported a significant growth in its online sales, which grew by 30 percent in 2024, doubling its growth in the past two years. This growth follows a comprehensive redesign of its e-commerce platform in 2023. Its website receives more than five million visits every month.

Longchamp attracts sales increase in Europe, the US and South Korea

The luxury label has also invested heavily in its physical retail stores in recent years, renovating around 300 points of sale between 2022 and 2024. These renovations have introduced a new concept inspired by the eclectic spirit of a Parisian apartment, enabling the brand to enrich and showcase its collection among contemporary art and furniture. In the past three years, Longchamp has acquired some 200 new works by around 60 different artists, with a particular focus on young and emerging female talents.

Longchamp has also placed sustainability and craftsmanship at the heart of its operations. In 2024, 88 percent of the leather used in its products was awarded the ‘Gold’ label, the current highest level of certification, and all the tanneries used by Longchamp are audited by the Leather Working Group.

In addition, the brand’s main production facility in Segré, France has reduced its carbon emissions by 90 percent in 10 years. The final phase of the programme will be completed this year, and it is currently being rolled out at the brand’s other sites.