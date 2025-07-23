Longchamp signs fragrance license with Interparfums SA

French fashion and accessories label Longchamp has signed a fragrance licensing deal with Interparfums SA, a subsidiary of Interparfums, Inc.

The agreement will run until December 31, 2036, and will see Interparfums responsible for the creation, development, production, and distribution of Longchamp perfumes in the accessories brand’s points of sale and selective distribution channels, such as department stores, perfumeries and duty-free shops.

The first fragrance is expected to launch in 2027. Jean Cassegrain, chairman and chief executive officer of Longchamp, said in a statement: “I look forward to working with Philippe Benacin (chairman and chief executive officer of Interparfums SA) and his teams to write this new chapter in the history of our Maison. We will cooperate in a spirit of enthusiasm to forge a new expression of our brand values: authenticity, energy and creative curiosity.”

Benacin added: “I welcome this partnership with Longchamp, a symbol of French excellence. The Maison’s name recognition, the imaginative codes that define its leather goods, and more recently its fashion creations, are valuable assets for the successful development of fragrance lines. We are very optimistic in the future of this exciting adventure.”

Interparfums, Inc. added that the licensing deal was reflective of its ongoing strategy to “partner with highly relevant and trusted brands that share our commitment to quality and innovation” as it continues to enhance its fragrance portfolio and expand its product offering.