Lookfantastic launches new dermatological skincare hub

Online beauty retailer Lookfantastic, part of THG Beauty, has launched a new dermatological skincare hub to “empower, educate and guide customers”.

The hub, which went live on July 1, has been created to offer customers a comprehensive education, guidance and understanding for their skincare journey, while showcasing the “medical-grade and dermatologically tested and approved” products from brands, including CeraVe, Vichy and La Roche-Posay.

Located on the Lookfantastic website, the hub allows customers to explore products tailored to their specific needs, whether they are dealing with eczema-prone skin, acne, psoriasis, or other skin concerns. The easy-to-navigate page then guides them towards the best solution.

Consumers can also book one-to-one 30-minute consultations with the retailer's in-house pharmacist or use a live chat function to ask questions to its team of beauty advisors.

Lucy Gorman, chief executive for THG Beauty, said in a statement: “Consumers are becoming increasingly aware about the products they are using as part of their skincare regimen, so we want to ensure that they have access to all the information they need to make an informed product purchase which will work for them.”

In addition, Lookfantastic is launching a new content-led affiliate programme, which will engage doctors, dermatologists and credible ‘skinfluencers’ to provide regular advice and content through the retailer's social media networks.