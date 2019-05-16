Looking to accelerate international expansion, 24 Sèvres changes its name to 24S

LVMH-owned luxury marketplace 24 Sèvres has renamed itself 24S to capitalize on the strong international growth it’s been seeing in recent times. Additionally, its website, now redirected to 24S.com, will soon be available in more languages thanks to new staff members hired in New York, Miami and Hong Kong.

“We have seen tremendous organic growth in markets where 24S’ Parisian point of view resonates particularly strongly, and we are committed to going where our customers are shopping from”, said 24S CEO Eric Goguey in a statement. “Since launch, we have delivered orders to over 100 countries, and this year will see dedicated attention to those highly-engaged regions, as well as further development of our top markets, among which the US is a key driver”.

Founded in 2007, 24 Sèvres, now 24S, offers products from over 200 luxury brands, including Louis Vuitton, Dior and Celine.

Picture: 24S Facebook