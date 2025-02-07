L’Oréal invests in Jacquemus as brand enters ‘beauty chapter’

Cosmetics giant L’Oréal Group has made a minority investment in Jacquemus as the French luxury brand prepares to enter its “beauty chapter”. The long-term, exclusive beauty partnership intends to support Jacquemus’ independent development, while seeing it join L’Oréal Luxe, the group’s luxury beauty division.

In a release, eponymous founder, president and creative director of Jacquemus, Simon Porte Jacquemus, said that perfume and beauty had been a part of his vision since the Paris-based brand’s founding 15 years ago. He added: “Today, I am proud to continue shaping this dream with the leading beauty group, L’Oréal. I’m excited to see what the future holds for us.”

President of L’Oréal Luxe, Cyril Chapuy, meanwhile, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Jacquemus and unleash together its outstanding luxury beauty potential. With its singular brand positioning, fueled by sensational creativity and social first playfulness, Jacquemus will perfectly complement L’Oréal Luxe’s portfolio of iconic brands and reinforce our worldwide leadership.”

Jacquemus has remained an independent label since its inception in 2009, however, back in October, speculation began circulating that the founder was eyeing a minority investor to support retail ambitions and fashion shows. Such plans would shift the brand away from its historically wholesale-focused distribution strategy.