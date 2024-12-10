Lorena Cosmetics acquires Sk:n and The Harley Medical Group

Lorena Cosmetics, a market leader in healthcare services operating as part of the Lorena Investments Group, has acquired collapsed aesthetic and cosmetic surgery clinic chains Sk:n and The Harley Medical Group (THMG).

In a statement, Lorena Cosmetics said the acquisition was part of a broader strategic consolidation, which also includes The Skin Experts and ABC Medical, who now join ophthalmology providers Optical Express under the Lorena Investments group portfolio.

David Moulsdale, chairman and chief executive of Lorena Cosmetics Holdings SPV, said: "The acquisition and integration of Sk:n and THMG into the Lorena portfolio reinforces our commitment to delivering world-class patient care, regulatory excellence, and innovative treatment solutions.

"By leveraging our almost 35 years of healthcare expertise, we aim to elevate the Sk:n and THMG brands, ensuring every patient receives exceptional, medically-led, clinician delivered care in state of the art facilities."

To relaunch the aesthetic and cosmetic surgery clinic chains, Lorena Cosmetics said it has actively worked to re-employing around 150 former Sk:n and THMG employees, including dermatologists, aesthetic doctors and plastic surgeons, for more than 30 clinic locations across the UK, including flagships at London's Harley St. and Glasgow's St. Vincent St.

In addition, over half of the re-opened Sk:n clinics have also already benefitted from moving to upgraded premises within existing Optical Express clinics, all of which have full Care Quality Commission (CQC), Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS), or Healthcare Inspectorate Wales (HIW) registrations which allow for the delivery of advanced treatments and surgical procedures.

Sk:n will also introduce an expanded range of treatments and cutting-edge technologies in 2025, including polynucleotides, dermatology services and advanced skincare.

Lorena Cosmetics adds that it plans to continue launching Sk:n and THMG services in further locations throughout the UK in 2025.