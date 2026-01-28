LVMH increases stake in Loro Piana to 94 percent

Yesterday, during a conference call with analysts, LVMH chairman and chief executive officer Bernard Arnault announced that the group has strengthened its hold on the Italian brand, Loro Piana. The company conducted a partial buyout in 2025 of the brand's shares held by the Loro Piana family, as reported by Italian news agency Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor.

“LVMH has strengthened its position in Loro Piana by increasing its stake from 85 percent to 94 percent through the acquisition of an additional nine percent of the shares for a value of one billion euros, by exercising a call option under the terms of the original agreement that brought Loro Piana into the group in 2013,” was announced during the conference call. It was highlighted that the transaction reflects the extraordinary and consistent results achieved by Loro Piana over the years. These results have led to a more than fourfold increase in the company's value since it joined LVMH and demonstrate the group's full confidence.

In 2025, Loro Piana recorded an extraordinary performance, driven by its high-quality products, according to a statement from the luxury giant released yesterday. The maison celebrated its one hundredth anniversary with its first-ever exhibition at the Museum of Art Pudong in Shanghai.