Louis Vuitton in Top 10 of Europe's most valuable brands

Louis Vuitton is the only luxury company to make the top 10 of most valuable European brands, according to the latest report by Brand Finance.

In its annual Europe 500 2022 report, Mercedes Benz tops the list of most valuable brands and Ferrari as the strongest. Louis Vuitton comes in at number 8 of most valuable companies. In a separate assessment of strength, Dior is rated the 6th strongest brand and Louis Vuitton number 9.

5000 of Europe's biggest brands are evaluated

Every year leading brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance puts 5,000 of the biggest brands to the test, and publishes around 100 reports, ranking brands across all sectors and countries. Europe’s top 500 most valuable and strongest brands are included in the annual Brand Finance Europe 500 2022 ranking. The relative strength of brands is calculated through a balanced scorecard of metrics evaluating marketing investment, stakeholder equity, and business performance.

With a brand value of 20.2 billion euros, Louis Vuitton sits amongst mostly automotive and service companies in the top ten, which also includes Shell, Porsche and Siemens.

Kering-owned Gucci comes in at number 17, with a valuation of 15.6 billion euros. Chanel, scoring 24th, is the only other fashion company in the top 25 and is valued at 13.2 billion euros.

Elsewhere, retail and apparel as sectors take up 11 percent and 9.1 percent respectively in the top 500, with a total of 92 companies making the cut. Hermes this year comes in at 30, with high street giants Zara and H&M at 32 and 35 respectively. L’Oréal is the only cosmetics and personal care company in the top 50, scoring 42nd place with a valuation of 9.67 billion euros.

Out of the 500 businesses listed, the UK has the highest amount of featured companies, while Germany tops the valuation board.