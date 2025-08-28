Louis Vuitton under investigation in US for data breach

French luxury giant Louis Vuitton is under investigation in the US for a data breach in which hackers gained unauthorised access to customer information. The US subsidiary of the brand, Louis Vuitton North America, Inc., has been accused of potentially violating state and federal laws after it delayed notifying impacted individuals following the incident.

Despite the breach occurring in June 2025, class action law firm Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP said the New York-based company did not start alerting affected parties until on or around August 22. Following the breach, it was confirmed that information like names, contact information, addresses, dates of birth, and passport or government ID numbers had been compromised.

The incident was initially reported to have impacted around 419,000 customers in South Korea, Turkey, the UK, Italy and Spain. Approximately 23,570 of those were said to be located in Texas, while 17,615 residents of Washington will also have received notice of the breach.

Schubert Jonckheer said those impacted by the incident may be at risk of identity theft or other violations of privacy, and would thus be entitled to monetary compensation and an injunction calling for changes in Louis Vuitton’s cybersecurity.

Over recent months, Louis Vuitton’s parent company LVMH became the victim of multiple cyberattacks. After hackers were reported to have targeted Christian Dior, they then seemed to turn on Louis Vuitton, where an unauthorised third-party gained access to part of its global operations systems.

LVMH built on a growing list of fashion brands and retailers facing cyber security threats, a trend that had begun earlier in the year with Marks & Spencer, Adidas and Harrods all reporting similar attacks.

FashionUnited has contacted LVMH with a request to comment on the investigation’s launch.