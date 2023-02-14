Lucy Brady joins Bath & Body Works board of directors

Bath & Body Works, Inc. announced that Lucy Brady, currently president, Grocery & Snacks at Conagra Brands, Inc. has been appointed as a new independent member.

Brady brings extensive consumer products industry experience focused on business transformation through digital and technological innovation.

Commenting on the new appointment, Sarah Nash, board chair, said: “Lucy brings valuable consulting and executive experience with particular expertise in global digital strategy and customer loyalty and engagement. Her appointment reflects our board’s ongoing commitment to identify new independent directors with the skills and expertise needed to deliver superior shareholder value and follows engagement with and input from our shareholders.”

With the appointment of Brady, the board will expand to 11 directors, 10 of whom are independent and seven of whom are members of diverse communities.

Before Conagra Brands, Brady served as senior vice president and chief digital customer engagement officer of McDonald’s Corporation. She also previously served as McDonald’s senior vice president of corporate strategy, business development and innovation.

“Bath & Body Works is an iconic brand with exciting opportunities ahead to accelerate its leadership position across consumer goods categories and drive its next chapter of growth and success. I look forward to working with my fellow directors and the management team to help the company achieve its goals and deliver long-term value to shareholders,” added Brady.

Prior to McDonald’s, Brady served as managing director and senior partner at The Boston Consulting Group, where she worked for nearly 20 years. Earlier in her career, Brady held positions with General Mills, Monitor Group and Trammell Crow Company.

She was recognized among the 2021 Power List: 50 people who represent the best in restaurant leadership and Power 20: Emerging Leaders in 2020. Brady was also a featured speaker at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Next Gen summit in 2018, and among the 2022 Top 100 Chief Digital Officers.