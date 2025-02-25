Lucy & Yak launch pre-loved scheme online expanding buyback initiative

Indie lifestyle brand Lucy & Yak has expanded and rebranded its buyback scheme, which will now exist under the title ‘Pre-Loved’ and has become available via the company’s online store.

The launch into e-commerce builds on an existing concept already available in stores, initially launched in 2023 as part of the brand’s wider Re:Yak initiatives.

It allows customers to exchange used items for a voucher to spend either online or in-stores. Their returned piece will either then be resold or upcycled and repaired by an in-house seamstress, if necessary, after which it will be made available in one of the brand’s stores.

The online debut, currently available for UK customers, allows for a more accessible circular format for Lucy & Yak’s pre-loved concept, enabling for a wider scope in returning, recirculating and recycling the brand’s products. The concept will expand to more regions in the future.

Lucy & Yak already hosts a number of similar initiatives, such as its (Im)Perfect Yaks sales of reworked secondhand items and Re:Yak Marketplace, a social media-based resale process.

Such initiatives reflect the mindset of co-founder Lucy Greenwood, who said in a release that when launching the brand she felt a sense of responsibility for the lifecycle of anything Lucy & Yak created.

Her statement continued: “Now rebranded as PreLoved, this has been a real passion project and I can’t wait to see it expand into further regions in the future.”