Luggage maker Antler names new managing director

British heritage luggage brand Antler has appointed Kirsty Glenne as managing director, ahead of a full brand rejuvenation and international scale-up.

Glenne, who has previously held C-suite positions in the luxury lifestyle and retail sector, including at Alexander McQueen and Dr Barbara Sturm, was chosen to bring “significant strategic leadership and digital expertise to the team,” as the company looks to expand.

Commenting on joining Antler, Glenne said in a statement: "Established in 1914, Antler is a unique brand with a rich heritage of innovation, ripe for reimagination. After a time of global reflection, as we enter a new era particularly when it comes to travel, there is significant potential to realise Antler’s ambition of becoming a globally recognised, British travel brand.”

Glenne is the first appointment to the London-based role since the luggage maker was acquired by ATR Brands, an affiliate of Australian-based retailer Strandbags in July 2020.

Antler to unveil a full brand repositioning and expand internationally

Image: Antler; Kirsty Glenne

As managing director, Glenne will be responsible for leading a full brand repositioning, which Antler adds is “underway,” and will be revealed in the coming months. In addition, Antler said that it also working on “special projects” to ensure it becomes “a dynamic, customer-first brand with a strategic vision that builds on, and re-defines, the relevance of its legacy”.

Antler is also planning a strategic international expansion. Previously, the brand was only active in the UK, and at the end of 2021, it regained the brand back in the Australian market that was previously held locally by a distributor. The luggage brand said it will build on its e-commerce store in Europe, which rolled out in May 2022, with plans to launch in the US in early 2023.

Felicity McGahan, group chief executive at Strandbags, an ATR Brands company, added: “Kirsty brings the strategic insight and ambition we were looking for to lead the team and ensure Antler realises its potential to sit alongside other world-class British brands on the global stage.”

As part of its repositioning, Antler, which is a member of the British Fashion Council, will also present its spring/summer 2023 collection with a presentation during London Fashion Week on Friday, September 16.