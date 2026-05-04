Luisa Via Roma: takeover process to be concluded swiftly

The dispute surrounding Luisa Via Roma may be reaching a turning point. A meeting held on Thursday in the Tuscany region to address the conflict at the Florentine fashion company concluded satisfactorily.

New owners commit to taking on entire Luisa Via Roma workforce

“The most important news is that representatives of the investors were at the negotiating table for the first time. This is the new company that will make an offer to take over the firm, which is in a simplified composition procedure,” emphasised Valerio Fabiani, adviser to president Eugenio Giani for labour disputes and corporate crises, according to Toscana Notizia, the news agency of the regional government of Tuscany. “It is positive that this initial exchange with the institutions and trade unions has taken place.”

Contrary to fears, the new owners have committed to taking on the entire workforce of Luisa Via Roma. They are thus complying with a demand from the Tuscany region and the trade unions.

Maximum employment guarantee achieved: there will be no first and second-class employees

“What we have achieved is the maximum employment guarantee. There will be no first and second-class employees; everyone will move to the new production company,” explained Fabiani.

“It will probably be necessary to resort to social support measures such as a social plan and short-time work. Another positive aspect is that the takeover process will be as short as possible, as production for the winter season is already being considered.”

Overall, these are positive signals for the company's approximately 200 employees. At the end of March, the court's protective measures for the negotiated crisis resolution procedure expired without an out-of-court settlement. The company subsequently announced that it had applied for a composition procedure to “support the continuation of the business”.

On April 7, the Luisa Via Roma store at Via Tosinghi 52r in Florence was closed. The store on Via Roma will therefore remain open. The Filcams Cgil union commented in a statement: “Management is making a mockery of the crisis talks. We demand urgent intervention from the institutions.”