LuisaViaRoma appoints new CEO after funding round

Italian multi-brand luxury retailer LuisaViaRoma has appointed Alessandra Rossi as its new chief executive after securing funding last month.

In September the company sold a 40 percent stake to Style Capital with the remaining shares owned by Andrea Panconesi, whose grandmother founded the boutique in 1929.

Rossi, an industry veteran with 20 years experience in the fashion e-commerce sector, previously held the role of Managing Director and President of Yoox and The Outnet.

In a statement the company said Rossi “will have the aim of guiding the company towards consolidation of the domestic market and international growth, with the stated goal of listing. The new Board of Directors, made up of 7 directors, sees Andrea Panconesi in the role of Chairman, Alessandra Rossi Ceo, Roberta Benaglia, Filippo Cavalli, Massimiliano Benedetti and Gianluca Perrelli as appointed directors of Style Capital, Alfredo Bartolini as appointed director Andrea Panconesi “

Under the purchase agreements signed in September, Style Capital will invest 130 million euros, giving 50 million as a capital increase and 76.5 million as a share purchase.