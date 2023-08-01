LuisaViaRoma names Tommaso Maria Andorlini CEO

Italian luxury retailer LuisaViaRoma has announced the appointment of Tommaso Maria Andorlini as its new chief executive officer.

The group said that Andorlini’s appointment aligned with its “long-term vision and growth strategy”, as it noted in a statement to Italian news outlet Pambianco News, which initially reported the leadership change.

Taking on the role from July 27, Andorlini succeeded Alessandra Rossi who had held the helm position for almost two years, joining after Milan-based Style Capital snapped up a 40 percent stake.

To the role, Andorlini brings over 20 years of experience in the industry, having previously founded companies that centre around e-commerce and bring together digital and physical retail.

Commenting on his appointment, founder and president of LuisaViaRoma, Andrea Panconesi, said: “We are delighted to welcome Tommaso into the LuisaViaRoma family.

“This acquisition represents a strategic opportunity to combine our strengths and create a new point of reference in the digital/fashion sector.

“Shared values ​​and complementary skills will pave the way for exciting new possibilities and challenges.”

Andorlini also expressed his excitement to join LuisaViaRoma, adding that the company has a strong legacy of innovation and excellence and he was looking forward “to working with the team to explore new frontiers”.