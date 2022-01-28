Lululemon appoints Alison Loehnis to its board of directors

Lululemon Athletica Inc. has appointed Alison Loehnis, president of luxury and fashion at Yoox Net-a-Porter to serve on its board of directors, effective immediately.

“Alison Loehnis is a dynamic leader with a remarkable track record of consistently driving growth through her knowledge of consumer and product trends. We look forward to benefiting from Alison’s valuable insights and expertise as lululemon continues to grow around the world,” said Glenn Murphy, chairman of the board.

At Yoox Net-a-Porter, a global leader in online luxury and fashion, Loehnis is responsible for Net-a-Porter, Mr. Porter and The Outnet businesses. She has held several leadership roles with expanding responsibility since she joined the company in 2007 and has been instrumental in the conception and launch of major initiatives including Theoutnet.com and Mrporter.com.

Previously, Loehnis held positions within LVMH, Hachette Filipacchi and The Walt Disney Company, after starting her career with Saatchi & Saatchi.

“I have been a loyal Lululemon customer for a long time and have always admired their ability to drive product innovation that combines both performance and style. I am excited to join the board of directors and support the organization as it continues to expand globally while building connected communities across different platforms,” added Loehnis.

A New York native, Loehnis resides in London and graduated from Brown University with a degree in Art History.