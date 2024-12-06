Lululemon Athletica Inc. sees revenue rise 9 percent in Q3
Sports and lifestyle brand Lululemon saw its revenue increase by 9 percent in the third quarter. The company (officially called Lululemon Athletica Inc.) recorded a turnover of 2.4 billion dollars.
The company saw the biggest growth in international net sales, which increased by 33 percent. Sales in the Americas as a whole (North, Central and South) increased by 2 percent.
The company's gross profit rose 12 percent to 1.4 billion dollars (1.32 billion euros). Net profit for the quarter came to 351.8 million dollars.
This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.NL, translated and edited to English.
