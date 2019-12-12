Lululemon Athletica revenue increases 22 percent for Q3

The company said on Wednesday its Q3 net profit grew. Compared with the same period last year, revenues increased by 22 percent.

For Q3, the company's net profit was 126 million dollars, climbed from 94 million dollars last year. Furthermore, revenues climbed to 916 million dollars.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is a yoga-inspired athletic apparel company, which produces a clothing line and runs international clothing stores from its company based in Vancouver, Canada. The company was founded in 1998 currently operates 440 retail stores in 14 countries across the globe.

As of 2019, Lululemon Athletica has more than 15,700 employees and operates over 400 stores.

