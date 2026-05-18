Lululemon board defends strategic turnaround plan amidst growth deceleration

US athletic apparel company Lululemon Athletica Inc. has filed definitive proxy materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its upcoming annual meeting of shareholders scheduled for June 25, 2026. In an accompanying letter mailed to investors, the board of directors defended its strategic turnaround plan and strongly urged shareholders to vote using the white proxy card for its three recommended director nominees: Chip Bergh, Esi Eggleston Bracey, and Teri List.

The announcement comes during a critical transition period for the company following a deceleration in growth. After generating a ten-year revenue compound annual growth rate of 18 percent and reaching 11.10 billion dollars in revenue for fiscal 2025, the company experienced a slowdown in its North American market, where comparable sales declined slightly. In response to these trends, the board initiated a business diagnostic in fiscal 2025, which led to leadership restructuring, the appointment of interim co-chief executive officers Meghan Frank and André Maestrini, and the subsequent selection of industry veteran Heidi O'Neill as the incoming chief executive officer.

Board addresses opposition from founder Chip Wilson

The proxy filing highlights an escalating governance dispute with company founder Dennis J. ‘Chip’ Wilson, who exited the board in 2015. Wilson has nominated three opposing candidates for the board: Laura Gentile, Eric Hirshberg, and Marc Maurer. The board has formally opposed his slate, characterizing his perspectives as outdated and noting that his nominees lack public company board experience and relevant apparel retail expertise at scale.

According to the board, Wilson’s demands included quarterly strategy reviews with management to inspect upcoming apparel seasons, the formation of a separate innovation and strategy committee, and the right to designate replacement directors. The board stated that granting such influence presents significant conflicts of interest, given Wilson’s substantial investments in direct competitors within the athletic apparel sector.

Strategy centered on product innovation and enterprise enablement

To restore momentum in North America while maintaining international growth, the interim leadership team is executing a strategy structured around three core pillars:

Product creation: Re-energizing the creative engine with accelerated innovation, tight inventory management, and a focus on premium full-price sales through new collections like Unrestricted Power and ThermoZen.

Product activation: Driving brand excitement and consumer discovery through aligned product drops and localized brand experiences.

Enterprise enablement: Simplifying global operations, maintaining disciplined retail footprint expansion beyond the current portfolio of over 850 stores, and supporting corporate culture.

The board emphasized that the incoming CEO, O'Neill, who previously oversaw the global consumer and product engine at Nike, possesses the necessary balance of creative vision and operational discipline to accelerate this action plan. Shareholders of record as of April 30, 2026, are entitled to vote at the upcoming meeting.