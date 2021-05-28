Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald joins The Walt Disney board

Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald has been elected to The Walt Disney Company board of directors.

McDonald has been leading the athleisure brand since August 2018 and is also a member of Lululemon’s board of directors. Previously, McDonald served as president and CEO of Americas for Sephora, within the LVMH family of global luxury brands.

Robert A. Iger, executive chairman and chairman of the board, The Walt Disney Company said in a release that he is excited to have Mcdonald join the board: “Mr. McDonald has a wealth of experience in scaling brand-name retailers like lululemon through innovation, finding new ways to connect with consumers across digital channels, in stores, and at home.”

Commenting on the new appointment, Mcdonald said in a release: “I am excited to join the board of directors of Disney, an amazing organization that continually sets the standard worldwide for innovation, creativity, and bringing people together.

“I look forward to supporting CEO Bob Chapek and the management team with insights and learnings gained from our experience at Lululemon in creating enduring relationships with our guests.”

Amy Chang, veteran technology executive, was also elected as a new director alongside McDonald.