Lululemon forms Mental Wellbeing advisory board

Sportswear retailer Lululemon has announced the creation of a Mental Wellbeing Global Advisory Board consisting of 11 members from the wellbeing industry.

The board is to be chaired by two of the brand’s senior leadership team, chief brand officer Nikki Neuburger and chief people and culture officer Susan Gelinas.

Members of the board will initially focus on the company’s annual global wellbeing report to be released in autumn, as well as employee mental wellbeing support, mental wellbeing programming and the Centre for Social Impact Initiatives, which focuses on disrupting inequity in wellbeing.

In a release, Gelinas said: “As a global company rooted in movement, mindfulness, and personal development as a whole, we are deeply committed to increasing awareness, access, and tools for improved mental wellbeing – within our own Lululemon team as well as our extended community.

“With the guidance of our expert advisors, we are excited to take our work to the next level and advance mental wellbeing outcomes throughout our global collective and beyond.”

Members include psychologist Alfiee Breland-Noble, founder of Gender Spectrum Stephanie Brill, professor at Duke University P. Murali Doraiswamy, CEO of Alliance for Mental Health Illness Daniel Gillison and co-founder of United for Global Mental Health Sarah Kline.

Other members are to be former Olympic swimmer Yvette Kong, retired Canadian football player Steph Labbé, author Zhen Li, CEO of the National Hispanic Medical Association Elena Rios, founder of Matriarch Movement Shayla Stonechild and Movember director Paul Villanti.