Lululemon names Michael Aragon as CEO of Mirror

Lululemon Athletica Inc. has announced the appointment of Michael Aragon as CEO of Mirror and Lululemon Digital Fitness, effective January 17, 2022. In this role, the company said, Aragon will oversee the development and expansion of the Mirror in-home digital platform, and will report directly to chief executive officer, Calvin McDonald.

“Mike Aragon has an impressive track record of building successful brands by connecting people and building communities through digital content and experiences,” said Calvin McDonald, adding, “He is the ideal leader to chart the path forward for Mirror as we engage with the more than 10 million Lululemon guests who live the sweat life.”

The company added that Aragon joins Lululemon from Amazon, where he has served for five years as chief content officer at Twitch, the world’s leading live-streaming service that creates unique multi-player entertainment experiences. Under Aragon’s leadership, Twitch increased the number of creators using the platform from 1 million to 8 million and expanded into new content segments beyond gaming, leading to significant growth in the number of hours watched.

Previously, Aragon served as general manager, VRV at Ellation, Inc., where he expanded programming and led the launch of a new digital service at the start-up prior to its acquisition by AT&T in 2017. And he spent more than a decade with the Sony Group Corporation, where he expanded the PlayStation Network beyond gaming, and managed the digital, music and original content services in more than 30 countries.

“Lululemon is a brand synonymous with well-being and building communities, with an incredible opportunity to create the most engaging fitness content available in the industry. Mirror has a strong market position with a growing subscriber base, and I look forward to building upon this solid foundation and defining the next chapter of growth with the talented Mirror team,” added Aragon.