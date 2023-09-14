Lululemon names new board of directors member

Athletics apparel company Lululemon has announced the appointment of Shane Grant to its board of directors, effective November 1.

Grant currently serves as the group deputy CEO, CEO Americas and EVP dairy, plant based and global sales at food and beverage company Danone, roles he has collectively held since January 2023.

He joined the firm in May 2020 after serving at the Coca-Cola Company for almost 20 years, most recently as the president, still beverages business unit, North America.

The New Zealand-native is also a member of the board of directors of FMI, the Food Industry Association, the Consumer Brands Association and American Beverage Association.

Speaking on his appointment, Martha Morfitt, chair of Lululemon’s board, said: “Shane has an impressive track record of driving global growth of branded consumer businesses and I am delighted to welcome him to the Lululemon board of directors.

“Shane’s global experience, insight into consumer trends and product innovation will be beneficial as Lululemon continues to execute on its Power of Three ×2 growth strategy.”

The scheme, initially introduced in 2019, involves a five-year plan centred around the goal of doubling the men’s and digital revenues, as well as quadrupling revenues internationally.