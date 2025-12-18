Lululemon prepares to launch into six new markets for 2026

Canadian athleisure giant Lululemon has confirmed plans to expand into six new markets in the new year as part of a franchise partnership model that responds to growing demand.

Making up what is set to become a “record” year in market rollouts, the company is due to enter Greece, Austria, Poland, Hungary and Romania through a new partnership with Arion Retail Group, while also preparing for a launch in India with Tata CLiQ.

In the new European regions, a full range of Lululemon products will become available online via a EU e-commerce platform. In India, meanwhile, the brand will launch via the online marketplaces Tata CLiQ Luxury and Tata CLiQ Fashion. Further details on store locations and timelines will be shared in 2026.

This latest rollout contributes to Lululemon’s wider growth strategy, which has already seen it enter over 30 global markets across North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China Mainland. The expansion was accelerated this year, with launches in Italy, Denmark, Turkey, and Belgium, also under the franchise model.

In a statement, Sarah Clark, SVP, EMEA of Lululemon, said the scheduled market entries respond to “strong” global demand for the brand. Clark continued: “Each of these markets offer exciting potential for our brand, and we look forward to working with our franchise partners to introduce our innovative products and engaging guest experiences to more consumers in these regions.”