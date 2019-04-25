Lululemon to launch footwear range

Canadian sportswear label Lululemon, best known for its yoga pants, has announced plans to venture into the footwear market, following a successful partnership with Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) in 2017, when 23 Lululemon stores across North America offered an assortment of male and female footwear styles.

“We tested and we learned a lot on footwear, and what we learned is: the guest resonates with us selling footwear”, CEO Calvin McDonald is quoted by several news outlets as saying yesterday at the company’s annual analyst day. “We believe we’ve identified an opportunity that will be unique to us and unique within the marketplace”. The new shoe range will be entirely produced in-house. McDonald did not disclose the line’s release date or price point.

Lululemon also announced an ambitious five-year growth plan yesterday, looking to drive product innovation and expand further in key markets such as China, Asia Pacific and EMEA.