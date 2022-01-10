Lululemon to post Q4 revenue at low end of it 2.125 to 2.165 billion dollars range

Lululemon Athletica Inc. expects the company’s net revenue to be toward the low end of its range of 2.125 billion dollars to 2.165 billion dollars for the fourth quarter.

It expects diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share to be toward the low end of its ranges of 3.24 dollars to 3.31 dollars and 3.25 dollars to 3.32 dollars, respectively.

Commenting on the Q4 expectations, Calvin McDonald, the company’s chief executive officer, said: “We started the holiday season in a strong position but have since experienced several consequences of the Omicron variant, including increased capacity constraints, more limited staff availability, and reduced operating hours in certain locations.”