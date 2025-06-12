Lululemon to source 20 percent of fibre needs through Samsara Eco

Canadian sportswear, footwear and accessories brand Lululemon Athletica Inc. has entered into a 10-year agreement with Australian recycling company Samsara Eco. Through this partnership, Lululemon aims to source approximately 20 percent of its future nylon and polyester needs from Samsara's circular materials. The agreement forms part of Lululemon's broader sustainability strategy.

The Canadian athleisure brand has faced scrutiny regarding the environmental impact of its products. For instance, the brand uses nylon 6,6 as a base fibre in many of its best-selling products, such as the Align and Wunder Train leggings. This fibre is difficult to recycle. In recent years, the company has taken several steps towards greater sustainability. It has collaborated with organisations such as the Clean Energy Buyers Association (CEBA), the Asia Clean Energy Coalition (ACEC) and material innovation companies like Geno, ZymoChem and Samsara Eco.

Samsara Eco developed a patented enzymatic technology called EosEco, which can break down synthetic fibres (including polyester and nylon 6,6) into their original raw materials. These can be reused in production processes without any loss of quality. The company was founded in 2020 at the Australian National University, with support from Main Sequence and W23, the venture capital arm of Woolworths Group. In 2023, Samsara Eco raised 100 million dollars in a Series A+ funding round led by investor Temasek.

According to Samsara Eco founder and chief executive officer Paul Riley, the collaboration with Lululemon demonstrated that the technology for circular materials was ready for large-scale application. “I am optimistic about what we can achieve together in the next ten years,” Riley told Forbes. On LinkedIn, Samsara Eco called the agreement “one of the most significant offtake commitments for advanced recycled materials in recent years”.

As part of the collaboration, Samsara Eco will expand its production capacity in Jerrabomberra, New South Wales, Australia. In addition, the opening of a commercial recycling plant is planned for 2028.

Meanwhile, Lululemon continues to grow financially. The brand began in 1998 as a yoga label for women and has since grown into a global player. In the first quarter of the 2025/26 financial year, the company reported revenue growth of 17 percent to 2.37 billion dollars. Net profit decreased by over two percent to 314.6 million dollars. Lululemon has 711 stores worldwide, including locations in the Netherlands and Belgium.