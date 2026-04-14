Lululemon under scrutiny for alleged PFAS use and product safety claims

Lululemon is facing an investigation from Texas attorney general Ken Paxton over concerns related to product safety and transparency.

According to a press release issued by the attorney general’s office, Paxton has launched a Civil Investigative Demand against Lululemon Athletica as part of a formal inquiry into whether the Canadian activewear giant misled consumers about the safety of its products.

The probe will specifically assess whether certain products contain PFAS, commonly known as “forever chemicals”, which do not break down easily and have been linked to health risks, including infertility and cancer.

The attorney general intends to examine whether Lululemon’s marketing as a wellness-focused and sustainable lifestyle brand aligns with its manufacturing and supply chain practices.

Investigators are currently reviewing the company’s internal Restricted Substances List, its chemical testing protocols, and its broader supply chain oversight to determine if the products comply with safety standards.

In a statement, Paxton said: “Americans should not have to worry if they are being deceived when trying to make healthy choices for themselves and their families.

“I will not allow any corporation to sell harmful, toxic materials to consumers at a premium price under the guise of wellness and sustainability. If Lululemon has violated Texas law, it will be held accountable.”

In a statement emailed to The Associated Press, Lululemon, which confirmed cooperation with Texas authorities, stated that it hadn’t used PFAS in its products since phasing out the substances in 2024.

The chemicals had previously been applied across a small portion of the brand's assortment for water-repellent treatments, Lululemon explained, yet are no longer in use.

The company added: “The health and safety of our guests is paramount, and our products meet or exceed global regulatory, safety, and quality standards. We require all our vendors to regularly conduct testing for restricted substances, including PFAS, by credible third-party agencies to confirm ongoing compliance.”