Luna Daily secures investment from Unilever Ventures

Microbiome-balancing bodycare brand Luna Daily has secured new investment from Unilever Ventures to support the brand’s product range expansion.

In a statement, Luna Daily, founded by Katy Cottam, former global head of brand marketing at Charlotte Tilbury, said the funding would allow the brand to continue to innovate and expand into new categories.

The funding comes alongside follow-on investment from existing partners, Redrice Ventures and Joyance Partners, and new angel investors Michelle Kennedy, founder of Peanut, Aaron Chatterley, Indu and Feelunique co-founder, Jane Henderson, chair of beauty and wellness at Mintel, and Taos Edmondson, principal at Dmg Ventures.

Luna Daily Product Credits: Luna Daily

Commenting on the investment, Cottam said: “I'm thrilled to announce Unilever Ventures as our newest investment partner. The collaboration will bring their unparalleled global expertise and resources at such an exciting time for Luna Daily's growth.

“This collaboration feels incredibly organic, as we have been in conversations with Unilever Ventures since the inception of Luna Daily. Their support of our vision to cater to all ages & stages of womanhood, including our newest category of motherhood, made this the perfect time to begin our partnership.”

Luna Daily to drive growth and innovation with Unilever Ventures investment

Luna Daily - Motherhood Collection Credits: Luna Daily

The investment comes after Luna Daily reported a 1,000 percent year-on-year sales increase in 2023 and follows its new motherhood collection, which launched last week in Boots, Cult Beauty and Sephora, marking the first-ever dedicated motherhood brand to launch at Sephora USA.

The collection has been developed with the Luna Daily Medical Collective of Dermatologists, Gynaecologists and a Pelvic Floor Physiotherapist, and includes six clinically tested, performance-led products to support women’s bodies through pregnancy, post-birth and beyond.

Anna Ohlsson-Baskerville at Unilever Venture, added: “We are excited by how Katy has elevated the consumer experience of body wash and care with her microbiome balancing formulations for all skin. She used her own experience to create an offering that cares for women’s bodies in their entirety and for all stages of womanhood. We think that is a powerful and empowering idea. Daily routines have now been transformed into desirable rituals.”