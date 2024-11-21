Luum closes Series A funding and names new CEO

California-based Luum, the world’s first AI and robotics-powered lash extension service, has closed its Series A round bringing total capital raised to 30 million US dollars and named Jo Lawson its new chief executive officer.

The funding round was led by Long Journey Ventures, Artifact Capital, and Boardman Bay Capital Management and supported by key previous investors such as Ulta Beauty.

The new capital has been earmarked to expand Luum’s market reach and fund its next-generation product launch, with the company adding that it is securing additional strategic retail partners to roll out its technology at scale from June 2025.

To support its growth, Luum also appointed Jo Lawson as its CEO. Lawson has served as president since 2023, helping lead the company’s expansion by driving significant growth and value through brand-first collaborations with Nordstrom and Ulta Beauty.

Prior to joining Luum, Lawson spent more than 15 years shaping brand strategies and product development across renowned global brands such as Apple, PayPal and Movado. Lawson has also led marketing, communications and product teams across consumer electronics, retail and luxury industries.

Commenting on her appointment, Lawson said in a statement: “Leading the talented team at Luum comes at a pivotal moment in the industry when technology and beauty are converging like never before.

“As Luum heralds the new era of Beauty Experience Automation, we’re enhancing experiences while also setting new standards in precision and client care. I’m committed to collaborating with the team and Board to bring forth leading-edge approaches that prioritize quality, innovation and artistry.”

The appointment sees co-founder Nathan Harding transition back to chief technology officer. He also remains a board member and an integral member of the executive team.

Harding added: “I’m excited to hand off the reins to Jo and get back to engineering. Jo is perfect for LUUM’s next phase of growth. Her dedication to the client experience and pushing the boundaries of technology ensures better solutions for our clients, lash artists and partners. She’s exactly who we need to transform salon services and improve the world of beauty through technology in service of humans.”

Luum was founded in 2017 to revolutionise the multi-billion-dollar eyelash extension industry through cutting-edge robotics and AI, pioneering a new category known as Beauty Experience Automation.