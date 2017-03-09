Lux aims for Rs 2,000 crores turnover by 2020

Lux is targeting an annual turnover of Rs 2000 crores by the end of 2020. As of now, Lux is a Rs 950 crore brand. Meanwhile it has signed on Varun Dhawan as brand ambassador. The brand would be also adding more manufacturing units to its present inventory. With manufacturing units in Bengal, Ludhiana, Roorkee and Tirupur, one more, 30,000 square feet, is coming up at Ghaziabad.

Lux is known for its innovative and customer-demand driven product offerings. It manufactures more than 100 products across 12 major brands, comprising a complete range of innerwear for men, women, and children. Also, moving from being just an innerwear brand, Lux is concentrating on outerwear. It has a sub brand that deals in premium active wear called ONN. Last calendar year 50,000 active wear pieces were sold and the target for the end of 2017 is ten lakh pieces of ONN active wear sold through Lux’s distributor and retail chain.

Kolkata-based Lux, has a sub brand Lyra that’s into women’s leggings. The legging business is growing by 50 per cent a year and currently Lyra commands a market share of 38 per cent in the mid to premium segment. Lyra clocks a turnover close to Rs 150 crores and would now be expanding to women’s lingerie and loungewear.