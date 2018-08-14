Lux Industries sees a seven per cent rise in Q1 revenue

Lux Industries’ Q1 revenues grew seven per cent. Ebitda margins grew 150 basis points to 14.6 per cent. There was a strong improvement in pat margins by 70 basis points to 7.1 per cent. Lux Industries is one of India's largest hosiery producers and exporters.

The company is continuously reducing its working capital cycle and improving cash flows. The aim is to increase its penetration among various value-added products as well as unexplored geographies. A new brand ONN by OneB will be launched during this quarter. This will contain various products. Lux expects its growth rate to improve from Q2 onwards. JM Hosiery and Ebell Fashions will be merged with Lux Industries. The combined entity will help Lux strengthen its product portfolio with higher value-added products and help increase its presence in various markets and geographies which will help mitigate risk and achieve higher growth.

Being an industry leader, Lux has always been future ready, and this has helped it increase market share in the country. The innerwear industry is on the cusp of a major transformation. Major consolidation has been taking place in the sector.