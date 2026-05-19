LuxExperience confirms annual forecast – Mytheresa reports revenue growth

Munich-based luxury e-commerce retailer Mytheresa remains the growth engine for its parent company, LuxExperience B.V., in the third quarter of 2026. The parent company was newly formed around a year ago following the acquisition of e-commerce specialist Yoox Net-A-Porter (YNAP).

Mytheresa's business continues to grow faster than the market, LuxExperience announced on Tuesday in its financial report for the third quarter, which ended on March 31. Mytheresa achieved revenue of 256 million euros (298 million dollars), representing a growth of 5.6 percent. Adjusted for currency fluctuations, revenue increased by 9.9 percent.

The gross margin increased to 47.1 percent from 44.8 percent in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 50.4 percent compared to the prior-year quarter to 14.1 million euros.

At the group level, LuxExperience, including the results from the acquired YNAP business segments, reported a revenue decline of 5.2 percent to 618.4 million euros. Meanwhile, adjusted revenues remained stable (plus 0.0 percent).

LuxExperience CEO: we are fully on track

The luxury segment, which emerged from YNAP and includes Net-A-Porter and Mr Porter, is expected to show further improvements. This will be driven by a new strategic focus on customer service, full-price sales and cost discipline. The off-price category, which now only includes Yoox following the sale of The Outnet, has also made good progress in implementing a leaner operating model, leading to platform improvements.

“Net-A-Porter and Mr Porter, as well as Yoox, showed further sequential improvements, which are fully in line with our ongoing transformation plan for both segments,” said LuxExperience CEO Michael Kliger. “We are fully on track to achieve our forecasted results for the full 2026 financial year.”

Consequently, the management has confirmed the forecast for the full financial year ending June 30, 2026. A gross merchandise value of between 2.5 billion euros and 2.7 billion euros is expected, along with an adjusted EBITDA margin of between minus one percent and plus one percent.