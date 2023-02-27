Luxury brand Rtfkt partners with Ledger on Web3 security programme and products

Digital fashion brand Rtfkt has announced a new partnership with Web3 security firm Ledger which will see the launch of a series of educational programmes and collaborative product drops related to the digital world.

The announcement of the partnership was made during a presentation at NFT Paris, where Ledger detailed what the collaboration will entail in order to mark its beginning.

Ultimately, the duo look to build an elevated approach to safety in Web3, providing education on the matter while also supporting customers of Rtfkt with safe purchasing and knowledge on entering the digital space.

To launch the partnership, Ledger and Rtfkt will release custom editions of the Ledger Nano S Plus and I’m Nano X, a crypto wallet which is available both as a non-fungible token (NFT) and a physical item.

Future collaborations will be launched on Ledger Market, each of which come with Rtfkt Quests that look to bring education to buyers, demonstrate various aspects of the partnerships and emphasise the role hardware plays in security.

An additional part of the partnership includes an integrated experience via Rtfkt Collections, with each item sold through Ledger Market to come with a creative approach to education.

On purchasing, customers can access information explaining how to create a wallet and how to safely navigate the Web3 space, with future items set to further the partnership.