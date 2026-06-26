Luxury redefined: how emotional connection is becoming the new currency of the industry

The luxury industry has always stood for prestige, exclusivity and artisanal perfection. For a long time, it was associated with a kind of promise: investing in a brand meant acquiring not just a product, but also status, cultural relevance and a sense of belonging. This understanding still holds true today, yet the underlying model for success is coming under increasing pressure.

A recent study by Accenture shows that it is no longer enough for customers for a brand to be beautiful, rare or prestigious. It is becoming crucial whether it also connects on an emotional level, remains relevant and can build a relationship with consumers that feels personal and authentic. According to the study, ‘Luxe Eternal: The Customer Edit’, this marks the beginning of a new phase for the sector. Success is no longer primarily determined by prestige and status, but by the ability to create lasting emotional resonance.

The authors Tobias Göbbel , head of the Consumer Goods & Services division at Accenture in Germany. Rebecca Schmitt , expert in the Luxury Industry division at Accenture.

A robust market is showing fine cracks

At first glance, the global luxury market appears remarkably resilient. The industry has proven to be robust, even in times of crisis, despite geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainties and generally volatile demand. However, beneath this surface, a subtle trend is emerging that could be more profound for brands than short-term economic fluctuations: dwindling loyalty.

The results of a survey of customers in 13 countries reveal a remarkable paradox. 65 percent of respondents still see luxury brands as culturally influential, yet many report a decline in emotional relevance. More than a third say that brands are no longer able to maintain a lasting connection with them. One in two feel that many houses are now driven more by profit motives than by an inspiring vision.

A single definition of luxury no longer exists

The industry's long-standing principle of viewing customers as a homogeneous target group is increasingly losing its validity. In fact, customer expectations today differ much more significantly. On one hand, there is a digitally savvy, globally connected target group that interprets luxury largely through aesthetics, cultural relevance and visible affiliation.

On the other hand, there are value-oriented consumers for whom principles, sustainability and social significance play a central role. There are also still customer groups who primarily associate luxury with heritage, craftsmanship, reliability and trust. What connects these groups is, at first glance, unsurprising: luxury continues to stand for quality, exclusivity and timeless elegance.

How brands should stage, convey and bring these values to life, however, differs significantly depending on the customer group. This is precisely where the strategic challenge lies. Brands are required to clearly align their identity with the individual expectations of their customers.

Resonance gap is widening

This growing diversity gives rise to what the study's authors describe as a “resonance gap”. Brands can still appear desirable yet lose their significance. They are noticed, but not necessarily experienced as personally relevant. This very difference is crucial in determining whether interest turns into loyalty or whether consumers switch to a competitor for their next purchase without a second thought. The criticism from customers is quite specific:

37 percent of respondents perceive a declining price-performance ratio.

35 percent find brand communication to be undifferentiated.

50 percent believe that brands prioritise profit over principles.

The consequence is that prestige alone is no longer enough. Relevance must be continuously re-established in communication, service, product assortment logic and the brand experience across all channels. In the future, the luxury business will be determined less by the individual product and more by the quality of the relationship. Customers expect brands to understand them, anticipate their needs and remain present beyond the point of purchase. They often desire personalised experiences and for the relationship to continue after the sale.

This also shifts the perspective on the customer journey away from isolated touchpoints towards a continuous, “omni-personal” relationship narrative. This means a brand experience that feels personal across physical and digital spaces, remains coherent and conveys a sense of belonging. Community, dialogue and long-term engagement are thus becoming key drivers of brand value.

Operational excellence becomes foundation

It is also striking how much the focus is shifting to the previously less visible areas of the brand experience. What happens behind the scenes now shapes brand perception almost as much as campaigns, window displays or product presentations. For instance, 69 percent of respondents rate efficient delivery as important, and three-quarters cite employee competence as a decisive factor influencing their perception of the brand.

Operational excellence in the luxury segment is therefore much more than a mere hygiene factor. It forms the basis for emotional connection and brand promises to be credible at all. If service, advice or availability are not convincing, the narrative of exclusivity also loses its impact.

Human connection regains importance

A particularly interesting aspect of the study is the role of the so-called “Relational Artisan”. This refers to a new type of employee at the interface between the brand and the customer, who combines the brand message, personal advice and cultural understanding. Their role extends far beyond pure sales. They build trust, contextualise brand values and translate them into individual, personal experiences. This human factor is gaining significant importance, especially in a market where products and presentations are becoming increasingly similar.

At the same time, these roles act as a sensitive early warning system for companies. They perceive changes in expectations, tones and purchasing motives early on and feed this knowledge back into product development, service and communication. Since luxury has historically always been characterised by personal connection, advice and interaction, this human element could once again become a crucial differentiating factor in the future.

Future of luxury lies in relationships

The luxury industry is therefore approaching a turning point. According to a study by Luxury Daily, over 83 percent of luxury brand executives surveyed in a previous study stated that their customers' needs and expectations are changing faster than their companies can adapt. For brands, this means no longer treating heritage and reinvention as opposites. Instead, they should strike a good balance: combining artisanal excellence with digital innovation; preserving exclusivity while enabling new forms of openness and relevance. Those who only manage their heritage risk becoming outdated.

The winners in the coming years will therefore not necessarily be the brands that produce the most striking products or the loudest campaigns. Success will instead belong to those brands that manage to form a resilient relationship from individual purchasing acts, with relevance, consistency and genuine personal engagement. In other words, the future of luxury is not decided by material, price or visibility alone. It is decided by whether a brand is perceived as a counterpart – as something that understands, accompanies and creates meaning. Relationships are therefore no longer a side effect of the luxury promise. They are becoming its most visible expression.

Tobias Göbel (left) heads the Consumer Goods & Services division at Accenture in Germany and Rebecca Schmitt (right) is an expert in the luxury industry. Credits: Accenture