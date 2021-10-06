LVMH acquires Officine Universelle Buly 1803

Luxury conglomerate LVMH has acquired Officine Universelle Buly 1803, the French perfume and cosmetics brand relaunched in 2014 by husband and wife Ramdane Touhami and Victoire de Taillac.

The acquisition comes four years after the luxury group’s initial investment in the Parisian perfumer, through its minority investment fund LVMH Luxury Ventures, the group said in a statement.

Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive of the LVMH Group, said: “Buly perfectly matches the philosophy that we find in the Maisons of the LVMH Group, combining an unparalleled heritage, craftsmanship and a unique experience in exceptional boutiques.

“Its refined products enjoy a significant success around the world and we will do everything we can to ensure that this great family entrepreneurial adventure, led by Victoire de Taillac and Ramdane Touhami, continues to grow within the LVMH family.”

Officine Universelle Buly 1803, which specialises in perfumes and cosmetics, is a Parisian brand inspired by Jean-Vincent Bully, emblematic perfumer of the 19th century. LVMH describes the brand as a “recognised symbol of the French art of living,” and states that its investment will allow Buly to pursue its growth and development.

Victoire de Taillac, co-founder and henceforth director of product strategy, image and communication of Officine Universelle Buly, added: “Since 2014, we have been keen to revive an iconic Parisian Maison, with a powerful and unusual universe, drawing its inspiration from forgotten or little-known beauty secrets. We know that Buly will remain true to its unique identity within LVMH, the birthplace of authentic and powerful Maisons.”

Financial details of the transaction were not provided.