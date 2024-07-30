LVMH and SpaceX: Could Arnault and Musk seek a collaboration?

An unexpected relationship is said to have developed between two titans of global industry: Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault.

In an interview with CNBC ahead of the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympic Games, Bernard Arnault, chairman of luxury conglomerate LVMH, recounted the key points he discussed during his exchange with Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

A collaboration between Louis Vuitton and SpaceX?

On the occasion of the Olympic Games in Paris, President Emmanuel Macron invited a select group of business leaders to the Élysée Palace, including Bernard Arnault, who supports the Olympic Games as a sponsor, and Elon Musk, who is considered one of the world's greatest business leaders. The meeting was intended to bring together several dozen personalities from France and abroad to discuss various topics: sport, business and politics.

As for a possible collaboration between Louis Vuitton and SpaceX, Arnault is open to the idea: "Maybe we'll see a Louis Vuitton rocket, a collaboration between SpaceX and Louis Vuitton. We have to think about it." Elon Musk, for his part, has not rejected this idea.

The potential alliance between LVMH and SpaceX would represent a turning point in cross-industry collaboration. By merging the know-how of the luxury goods industry with the technological advances of aerospace, such a partnership could give rise to entirely new products and services that would redefine industry standards.

If such a collaboration is indeed planned, several questions arise: What are the motives of these two giants? What could such a collaboration look like? Does it even make sense? And above all, what benefits would it have for consumers?

This shortened and edited article previously appeared on FashionUnited.FR, translated and edited to English.