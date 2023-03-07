LVMH announces changes to beauty division, names Stéphane Rinderknech CEO

LVMH has announced the appointment of Stéphane Rinderknech as chairman and chief executive officer of the beauty division, in addition to his current responsibilities as head of LVMH hospitality excellence.

Commenting on Rinderknech’s appointment, Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH said: “The appointment of Stéphane Rinderknech at the head of the beauty division completes the reorganisation of the group by category. Stéphane has since his arrival guided the rebound of our hotel activities with considerable strategic agility, driving tremendous momentum across the entire organisation. This experience in a new industry confirmed his ability to adapt, his leadership and direct engagement with teams.”

Rinderknech, the company said in a release, will have global responsibility for the division, completing the reorganisation of the group by category. Maisons Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, LVMH Fragrance Brands (Parfums Givenchy and Kenzo) and Kendo will report to him directly.

The company added that Stéphanie Médioni, executive president of the beauty division, will report to Rinderknech and retain her responsibilities for Maisons Acqua di Parma, Benefit Cosmetics, Fresh, Make Up For Ever, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Loewe Perfumes, Officine Universelle Buly and Stella by Stella McCartney.

Hugues Dusseaux, deputy president of the beauty division and also president of LVMH SeaOceania; Maud Alvarez-Pereyre, senior vice president human resources; Bruno Bavouzet, research & development director and Jean-Michel Moutin, chief operating officer, will also report to Rinderknech.

Véronique Courtois, who has headed Guerlain since November 2019, is appointed president and chief executive officer of Parfums Christian Dior. Gabrielle Saint-Genis Rodriguez, who has headed Make Up For Ever since June 2019, succeeds Véronique Courtois as president and chief executive officer of Guerlain. Charles-Henri Levaillant, who has been digital and client development director at Louis Vuitton since December 2020, succeeds Gabrielle Saint-Genis Rodriguez as president and chief executive officer of Make Up For Ever.

“Over the 7 years during which Véronique Courtois was in charge of products and image at Parfums Christian Dior, she significantly elevated the desirability of the Maison. Gabrielle Saint-Genis Rodriguez who has been in the LVMH Group for 11 years followed an admirable journey, meeting many challenges. Gabrielle has all the required qualities to add wonderful new chapters to the story of Maison Guerlain. Since 2020, Charles-Henri Levaillant has successfully overseen digital developments at Louis Vuitton, accelerating growth and improving the client experience. He will now leverage his experience as he takes up a new operational challenge at the head of Make Up For Ever,” added Arnault commenting on the executive changes.

In conjunction with these appointments, LVMH further said, Claude Martinez is appointed president and chief executive officer of GAIA, the LVMH group research and innovation centre. He is stepping down from his responsibilities for the beauty division and the group will continue to benefit from his experience, as advisor to Bernard Arnault, on topics related to innovation.

Bernard Arnault also welcomed the new role of Claude Martinez: “I want to thank Claude for his achievements at Parfums Christian Dior for more than 20 years. I am delighted to see Claude take on the leadership of an initiative with great potential for the LVMH Group, our new GAIA Research Center.”

Laurent Kleitman, who has headed Parfums Christian Dior since November 2019, has decided to leave the group to pursue other opportunities.