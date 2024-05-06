LVMH appoints advisors, reports say, as it considers sale of Marc Jacobs

LVMH and Marc Jacobs are once again gracing the headlines this week, with speculation swirling around the potential sale of the New York-based brand. Despite efforts to quash rumors, whispers of a possible transaction persist, keeping industry observers on the edge of their seats.

Last week, Bloomberg stirred the pot by reporting that LVMH, the luxury conglomerate, was exploring strategic options for Marc Jacobs amidst apparent buyer interest. However, any hopes of clarity were promptly dashed when Reuters published a denial from LVMH the following day, seemingly putting the rumours to rest.

Nevertheless, the plot thickened on Monday, with revelations from Miss Tweed, a reputable fashion industry insider based in Paris, sharing an update exclusively with her subscriber base. Miss Tweed disclosed that J.P. Morgan had been enlisted to oversee what could potentially evolve into an auction process for Marc Jacobs - a development that reignited speculation and injected fresh uncertainty into the situation.

Since LVMH's acquisition of Marc Jacobs in 1997, the brand has remained firmly within the luxury giant's orbit, with estimates suggesting LVMH's ownership stake hovers between 80 and 96 percent. Despite periodic turbulence, Marc Jacobs has demonstrated resilience, particularly evident in its post-pandemic resurgence.

Notably, the brand's iconic Daisy fragrance series and expansive network of over 275 boutiques have underpinned its financial rebound, drawing renewed interest in its coveted ready-to-wear collections and accessories, including the perennially popular tote bag.

For both LVMH and Marc Jacobs, the current landscape presents both challenges and opportunities. As the luxury market evolves and consumer preferences shift, strategic decisions must be carefully navigated to ensure sustained growth and relevance. Whether the whispers of a potential sale materialise into a concrete deal remains to be seen.