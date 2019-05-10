LVMH confirms new luxury fashion house by Rihanna

The rumors have been around for months, but Rihanna and LVMH kept their lips sealed. Not anymore. The French luxury conglomerate has confirmed this Friday that it will create a new luxury house centered on the Barbados-born popstar. The brand, which will debut in the Spring of 2019, will be called Fenty -- as her previous collaboration with Puma, her beauty brand Fenty Beauty and the lingerie label Savage x Fenty.

Rihanna to launch luxury maison with LVMH

“Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us. Mr. Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits. I couldn’t imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I’m ready for the world to see what we have built together”, said Rihanna in the statement.

Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH, added: “Everybody knows Rihanna as a wonderful singer, but through our partnership at Fenty Beauty, I discovered a true entrepreneur, a real CEO and a terrific leader. She naturally finds her full place within LVMH. To support Rihanna to start up the Fenty Maison, we have built a talented and multicultural team supported by the Group resources. I am proud that LVMH is leading this venture and wish it will be a great success.”

Those interested in knowing more about the brand are invited to leave their e-mail address on www.fenty.com.

Picture: Facebook Fenty Beauty