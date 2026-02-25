LVMH control solidified: Arnault family reaches absolute majority

Bernard Arnault and his family have consolidated their control over the global luxury giant LVMH. According to a source close to the family, they now hold 50.01 percent of the share capital and 65.94 percent of the voting rights.

This move, although seemingly minor at 50.01 percent, is highly strategic. It marks the transition to an absolute majority of the share capital, surpassing the dominance already established through double voting rights.

“This move demonstrates the strong confidence Bernard Arnault and his family have in the future of LVMH,” the source added. This transaction comes as the group continues to show notable resilience in the global luxury market.