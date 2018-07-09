LVMH financially backed boot maker R.M. Williams to enter China

Private equity-backed boot maker R.M. Williams will open stores in China by the end of the year.

The footwear’s owners, LVMH’s investment vehicle L Catterton Asia, are thought to want to capitalise on the fastest growing consumer market in the world and its love of Australian brands.

The Australian clothing outfitter has struggled over the past couple of years, incurring on losses until it was rescued by its current owner. Under the LVMH’s investment fund, R.M.Williams has embarked on ambitious growth plans.